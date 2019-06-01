L'AMI, Dawn It is with great sadness that the family of Dawn Louise L'Ami announces her unexpected passing on May 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Dawn will be lovingly remembered by her husband Terrence and her children Darby (Harvey) and Dana (John), her 5 grandchildren, J.D., Nikki, Kristine, Terry & Dawn, along with her 3 great grandchildren. Dawn was predeceased by her son Michael, and daughter Sharon. No funeral service upon her request. Family plans a celebration of life for her on June 22, 2019 at #21-850 Parklands Drive.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019