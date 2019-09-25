Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawne Shana Scott. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, Dawne Shana (nee Cracknell) "You're the best!" "You're amazing!" These are affirmations you could hear Dawne often tell those around her. But here's the thing -- Dawne was great. She was amazing. A devoted mother and wife, committed nurse and friend to many. Dawne cared for others in so many roles and so many ways. She rooted for you. She cheered you on. Dawne's adventures took her all over the world. Her running cleared her mind and pushed her limits. The greenhouse, surrounded by her roses, flowers and many plants, is where she'd find peace. No matter what she was doing or what role she was in, Dawne was fierce. She was a warrior. And while she wouldn't acknowledge it, an inspiration. Dawne passed away in the loving presence of her family on September 16, 2019 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. She is survived by her husband Carl, and sons Tyson and Dallan and a large and loving family. Thank you, Bev, Natalie and Suzie, for the care and compassion you gave Dawne on her final journey. A celebration of her life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Sooke Community Hall, Sooke, BC.





