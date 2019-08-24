de Montigny Marchand

Obituary

MARCHAND, de Montigny March 19, 1936 - June 24, 2019 Friends and acquaintances are invited to join our family to remember and celebrate De Montigny's life. The Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Victoria Golf Club, 1110 Beach Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Those wishing to further honour his memory can make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation - Agency of Vancouver Island or to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
