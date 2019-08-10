MANSON, Dean It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we are announcing the unexpected passing of Dean Manson who passed on July 31, 2019. Dean was born January 1979 in Fort St John BC but spent his entire life in Victoria BC. He is survived by his mother Marie Manson and family. Predeceased by his Grandpa Roy and Grandma Shirley Manson. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and especially his colleagues at Sagers Furniture who have been a great support. Dean was kind, had a big heart and had a great sense of humour. If you ever had the pleasure to meet Dean he always made you feel special. A sincere thank you to his friend Kelli Bendall who was with him during this difficult time. No service by request. Flowers gratefully declined, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Dean's name if desired.





