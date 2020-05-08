DALLAWAY, Dean Philip Dean Philip Dallaway born on December 21, 1963 passed away April 30, 2020 at the age of 56 years old. Dean was the son of Sharon (Sheri) Nolin and Norman Henry Dallaway, and will be missed by sister Toni Morrison, brother Shane Dallaway, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, former spouse Bonnie and many friends. Dean had many challenges in his life but was loved by many. Due to covid-19 there will be no funeral, no flowers, only donations sent to Surrey mental health.







