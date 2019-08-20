Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Herd. View Sign Obituary

Deanna Herd left this world of delights and joy on a brand new adventure, no doubt armed with her mirthful sense of humour and knowledge of our world attained by pleasurable hours of reading followed by complex conversations with friends and family members. Deanna certainly was a loving mother overcoming all of life's obstacles by her amazing strength and tenacity and always looking at the bright and funny side of life. Deanna moved to Victoria in 1987 to be near her family and escape the brutal prairie winter climate of Winnipeg. Deanna enjoyed all her favorite activities such as golf and lawn bowling and beach walks, and all the beauty of vancouver island. She was also an enthusiastic bridge player enjoying bridge tournaments. She resided at Somerset house in the last years where she scoped out the place and made sure that she got a beautiful apartment next to the ample ocean view library where she spent many contemplative hours reading and gathering up knowledge like a sponge and the super wordsmith that she was. She will be missed greatly especially for her graceful presence and amusing one liners that would raise eyebrows and get a good chuckle in social situations. We love you mom Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 20, 2019

