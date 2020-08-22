WALCZAK, Deanna May 1948 - 2020 On Monday, August 10, 2020, at noon, a time of her choosing, Deanna passed away peacefully with her family by her side. This was her seventh time with cancer since the age of 39. This time it was just too much. Through the agony of a fast growing, debilitating cancer, she did not complain and always tried to wear a smile. We will miss her love, her smile, her humour, her friendliness and eagerness to help others. As expected and in her own style, Deanna decided to write her own obituary a few weeks ago. It's written in the third person and reflects her sense of humour. WALCZAK, DEANNA MAY (1948-2020) Deanna passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents George and Georgina Standal. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Frank Walczak, their daughter Julie Mills (Michael) and their daughters, Uma and Willow, their daughter Tracey Williams (Stuart) and their daughters, Chloe and Emma, sister Sheila Perkins (son Brad), sister Audrey Barnes (Steve), sister Irene Standal. There are numerous family and friends who shared many special times in Frank and Deanna's life. Deanna grew up in Chemainus and moved to Victoria in 1966. She says her only claim to fame was being the marble champion in Grade 6 at the Chemainus Elementary School. Deanna met Frank 45 years ago when she was taking guitar lessons at his place of work. They were married within a year and bought their first house shortly thereafter. Frank and Deanna spent many happy years converting this house into their home. Deanna loved interior design and landscaping and Frank was "the go to guy" on construction so the result was very satisfying. Frank and Deanna paid off their house in five years then nervously spent a considerable sum on their first sailboat, Sparkle. Julie and Tracey became second and third mates when they were two years old. Deanna became the captain as she had beat Frank by one-half percent on the Power Squadron Course. This gang spent many happy years sailing the Gulf Islands, Desolation Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the San Juan Islands. Frank and Deanna were two of the original members of the Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club and over the years participated in many happy events with the friendly yacht club gang. In April 1995 they bought their second sailboat, Felicity. Finally, headroom, just as Julie and Tracey were now branching out into other activities, although mom and dad still get many requests for an outing on the boat, Sidney Island being a favorite. Deanna spent her work life as a secretary in several locations around Victoria, in particular, the Royal BC Museum, Victoria Law Courts and School District 61. However, when she was expecting their first child, she wisely decided to take a week off before her due date to prepare the room. However, Julie came a week early and the word work, as she knew it, took on significantly more meaning. Tracey came along three and one-half years later and with the arrival of these two amazing little people, the happiest days of their lives began. After this productive phase, their daughters blessed them with four granddaughters. Deanna claims that if happiness were to be defined by her, it would be grandchildren! Deanna loved to dance: folk dancing, line dancing, ballroom dancing and just jumping up and down. Frank and Deanna took ballroom lessons for five years. Frank has a lot of rhythm (he was a musician once upon a time) and she would complain that the instructor often used him to demonstrate new dances and help with the helpless. In the meantime, she would be trampled by a partner of limited abilities. Deanna had her kidney transplant at St Paul's Hospital in December 2018, an emotional event that required some much-needed recovery time. Prior to this she had past surgeries for metastatic stage 4 renal cell cancer, a kidney in 2005 and her thyroid in 2010. Before the transplant she knew that her cancer could return because of the immunosuppressant drugs and her cancer history. Unfortunately, it did. Deanna would like to thank her twin sister, Irene, for her generous and courageous donation of her kidney and her chicken soup. She would also like to thank all the wonderful medical staff who became part of her journey. Julie and Tracey, their lovely daughters, were always there for her with phone calls, pictures, visits, massages and big hugs. Deanna's greatest joy in life was her family. Deanna was so very grateful and thankful to have had Frank's loving care over the past several months. He stood by her side every step of the way along this rocky road. She joked that she couldn't have died without him. If you wish to visit Deanna, she will be dancing on top of Mt. Tolmie looking down on the house she and Frank shared for 45 years. No flowers please, but donations to St. Paul's Hospital Kidney Transplant Program in Vancouver would be most welcome. (www.helpstpauls.com
) Confession, so she can RIP. Deanna asked Frank what he knew about her after 45 years. "I know you like to read and go for walks", hence Deanna's embellished version.