ESSELINK, Debbie (nee Fricker) December 5th, 1964 to February 3rd, 2020 "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future" Proverbs 31:25 This was Debbie right to the moment she went to be with her Lord. She lived each day with passion, grace, and purpose, continually running out of day before her plans were met. Her absence was felt deeply and immediately, leaving us in that hospice room gasping for air. We who called her "Honey", "Mom", "Oma", "Sis", "Daughter", "Auntie", and "Friend", will miss her dearly, and our present sadness is immeasurable. Deb's beauty never faded, and was only matched by her beauty within. She saw the best in everyone, and loved all those she knew unconditionally. She loved her Trinity Church family, hosting and entertaining, was an artist with her flower displays, and lost complete awareness of time when she was "playing" in the garden (as she called it). Thank you all for prayers and support over the past 15 months, and thank you Dr. Saltman, and your compassionate team for the care and attention you showed to Deb and the family. We will be celebrating Debbie's life on the first day of Spring, March 21st, 2:30pm at Glad Tidings Church, located at 1800 Quadra Street. Please stay and have refreshments in the gym next door. Ladies, will you consider wearing a hat in honour of Deb's memory (she would have loved it).





