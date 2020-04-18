PALMER, Debbie Hazel June 3, 1959 - March 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Debbie. She is survived by her loving family, and will be greatly missed by her partner, Steve Stundon, father, Don Palmer (pre-deceased by her mother Luanne), son Mylo (Crystal) and their children Halle and Callum, brother, Brad (Denise) and their children Alexa (Cody), Sam (Tannyce) and Jack (Courtney), as well as a large extended family and many dear friends. Debbie was a generous and kind person, a great cook and always created a warm and comfortable home wherever she lived. She spent the last 5 years wintering in Mexico with the pleasure of her son Mylo, Crystal and grandchildren visiting. We are so sorry that she has left us far too soon. There will be a Celebration of Life as soon as we are able. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020