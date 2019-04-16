Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Pedersen. View Sign

PEDERSEN, Debbie October 19, 1951 - April 12, 2019 Born on October 19, 1951 in Halifax, Debbie passed away suddenly on April 12 at Victoria General Hospital. She was in the care of family and the incredibly dedicated, compassionate and professional staff at Victoria General Hospital. Debbie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry, her three sons, Grant (Rayna) of Mission, Eric (Kelly) of Victoria and Craig (Elizabeth) of Montreal and her grandson Lucien, brother-in-law Cam, her beloved canine Rudy, and her favourite Pomeranian grandog Elvis (aka the Elvster). She is predeceased by her parents Clodagh and Bill, her beautiful sister Carollyne (Rosa) and her brother-in-law Bob. Debbie will be remembered for her dedication to friends and family and her willingness to give of herself to help others. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother and a very good friend to many. Her devotion to friendship was deeply valued. One of the great joys in her later years was her nearly 20 years of singing with Sweet Adeline's Victoria Chapter, The Pacific Edge Chorus. Strong-minded and very intellectual, Debbie had a reputation for getting things done. Debbie's life, along with reflections about her beautiful mother Clodagh who passed in October of 2018, will be fondly celebrated at a celebration of life at 3:00 pm (doors open at 2:30) on April 21 at the Ambrosia centre at 638 Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations to Our Place Society in downtown Victoria. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019

