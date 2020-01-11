Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debora Beiersdorfer. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we have suddenly lost a gentle soul. Debora Emily Beiersdorfer was born in Edmonton Alberta, lived in Ottawa, Victoria and resided in Jasper.



She is predeceased by her father David Beiersdorfer and will be greatly missed by her mother Amelia Beiersdorfer, her sister Sandi and brothers Bob and Bill along with nieces and nephews and many special friends.







Deb loved her life in Jasper surrounded by mountains. She lived her life to the fullest, enjoying friendships, family and travel, bringing her to places where her heart truly felt at peace.



The vastness of the beach and the thunder of the ocean energized her and allowed her to make sense of her world. The intimate feeling of the sand between her toes, the sensitive smell of the ocean and tranquil rhythms of waves will always be Deb's personal song.



We believe that she is at rest on this beach, with a smile on her face, enjoying the warmth of the sun. We will miss her warmth and gentleness and are waiting until we meet again.



A celebration of life will be occurring in Jasper, Alberta and Victoria, BC on two separate dates in the spring of 2020.







