BLACKIE, Deborah (Debbie) L, (nee Parkinson) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Victoria, on August 27, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Tom and Shirley Parkinson, and by one of her brothers, Bob Parkinson. She is lovingly remembered by her brother, Terry and his wife Margaret, her sister in law Joyce and nieces Kirby, Shelby (Justin) and Nadine. Debbie was born October 18, 1949 in Halifax, but was raised in Victoria and spent almost all her life there. She spent over 35 years working for the Victoria Hospital system and had settled down to enjoy her retirement years. She loved to walk the various local trails with her friends, enjoyed travel and was an enthusiastic volunteer for the Victoria High School Alumni Society and especially for the school archives. At her request, there will be no funeral service but a memorial gathering for her friends will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Victoria High School Archives may be made.

