Deborah passed away peacefully after living with ALS for the past year. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years Loren, daughter Diana (Brian), son Christopher and granddaughter Rowan. She also leaves behind her brother Dennis (Brenda) and sisters-in-law Dawn (Wes), Lorraine and Joan, plus nieces and nephews. Deborah was born in Victoria to Freda and Ted Trill. She spent her career working in the BC public service. Deborah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the Baha'i Faith. Her family is grateful for the support she received during her illness from family, friends and her medical team. A celebration of life will be held on May 9 at 2:00 pm, at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Society of BC.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019