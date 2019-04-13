Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah M. AINSWORTH. View Sign

Deborah passed away peacefully after living with ALS for the past year. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years Loren, daughter Diana (Brian), son Christopher and granddaughter Rowan. She also leaves behind her brother Dennis (Brenda) and sisters-in-law Dawn (Wes), Lorraine and Joan, plus nieces and nephews. Deborah was born in Victoria to Freda and Ted Trill. She spent her career working in the BC public service. Deborah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the Baha'i Faith. Her family is grateful for the support she received during her illness from family, friends and her medical team. A celebration of life will be held on May 9 at 2:00 pm, at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Society of BC.

Deborah passed away peacefully after living with ALS for the past year. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years Loren, daughter Diana (Brian), son Christopher and granddaughter Rowan. She also leaves behind her brother Dennis (Brenda) and sisters-in-law Dawn (Wes), Lorraine and Joan, plus nieces and nephews. Deborah was born in Victoria to Freda and Ted Trill. She spent her career working in the BC public service. Deborah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the Baha'i Faith. Her family is grateful for the support she received during her illness from family, friends and her medical team. A celebration of life will be held on May 9 at 2:00 pm, at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Society of BC. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close