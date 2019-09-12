Passed away after years of chronic illnesses. She is survived by her sister, Karen (McPhee) Matheson, her brothers Richard and Michael McPhee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Gordon and Gerdine McPhee. Debbie attended UVic's BA and Law programs and lived her adult life in Victoria, Horseshoe Bay, Gibsons and Colwood, BC. She enjoyed swimming in Thetis Lake and walking in the woods in East Sooke. She also loved her cats, Anna and Melinda. She spent her final years in Colwood, walking the trails around Ed Nixon Lake and throughout the Rose Garden at Hatley Castle/Park. Victoria was where she loved living and where she will always be forever.

