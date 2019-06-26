Debbie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends, specifically her daughter Mickala Sanchez (Alan), step-daughter Sam Lundblom (Jim), grandchildren, Mila, Chris, Tristan and Grace. Her siblings, Lynn Wright, Karen McIver, Kathy Morgan, Casey Hoff and her niece, Sian Hoff along with many other nieces and nephews.
Debbie was an employee of the BCGEU for 35 years and still had a lot of life to live. As she faced the same disease that took her mother, she expressed her gratitude for living in a country where she could now make a choice that her mother did not have. Debbie passed away on June 5, 2019, a day that she chose to pass, surrounded by love.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, support care and the MAID program for helping Debbie.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 26, 2019