Debra Lee Boomhaur died from a heart attack in her home at the age of 62. She was filled with such life and vivacity; her death came as a surprise to all. Born to Thelma and Vernon Boomhower, she grew up in Stanbridge East, QC with her loving siblings, Craig, Shelley, and Marty. She moved out West and fell in love with the ocean, making lifelong friends and having her only child, Callah, with her then partner Pablo. Together, with Pablo's two older children, Harmony and Raven, they created a loving family. Debbie was remarkably independent, running a business and maintaining her own home and beautiful garden. She and her partner Bradley went on travels and enjoyed a special love and appreciation. She was involved in the Shambhala community, finding peace and growth through her studies. Deb had the loudest laugh and biggest heart, and was an avid gardener, voracious reader, lifelong yoga student, and excellent cook. She loved early morning meditations, hot coffee, Haagen-dazs coffee ice cream, and watching movies (especially those with vampires or werewolves). She joined Callah and Martin on their wedding day in July, and was so proud, shining, and joyous. She was a kind and generous person who built a beautiful life and shared it with many. She will be so fiercely missed. There will be a celebration of life at her home in Cobble Hill in the coming weeks. Details will be released on her facebook page and all are welcome to post and/or contact her daughter Callah Boomhaur. We love you. May you be free.

