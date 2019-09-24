Deisha Leanne Macdonald (November 13, 1975 - September 11, 2019)
Obituary

Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by her mother Judi Fay Macdonald. Survived by her father Carl Macdonald of Nanaimo, brother Stephen Anderson-Macdonald (Sophia) of Stanford, California, sister Leah Macdonald of Nanaimo and sister Rebekah (Beckie) Bremner (Colin) of Maple Bay, BC.

Deisha is also survived by five nieces and nephews: Jude Anderson-Macdonald, Samson Anderson-Macdonald, Adelaine Perkins, Elijah Perkins, and Ivy Bremner, and by her many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly and who are also saddened by this loss.

Deisha was a gentle and generous soul who exhibited great compassion to many people and situations. Her warm smile and witty humour would always light up a room. Deisha is greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service for Deisha will be held at the Neighbourhood Church, 4951 Rutherford Rd., Nanaimo on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 24, 2019
