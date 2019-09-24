Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deisha Leanne Macdonald. View Sign Obituary

Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by her mother Judi Fay Macdonald. Survived by her father Carl Macdonald of Nanaimo, brother Stephen Anderson-Macdonald (Sophia) of Stanford, California, sister Leah Macdonald of Nanaimo and sister Rebekah (Beckie) Bremner (Colin) of Maple Bay, BC.



Deisha is also survived by five nieces and nephews: Jude Anderson-Macdonald, Samson Anderson-Macdonald, Adelaine Perkins, Elijah Perkins, and Ivy Bremner, and by her many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly and who are also saddened by this loss.



Deisha was a gentle and generous soul who exhibited great compassion to many people and situations. Her warm smile and witty humour would always light up a room. Deisha is greatly missed by all who knew her.



A memorial service for Deisha will be held at the Neighbourhood Church, 4951 Rutherford Rd., Nanaimo on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow

