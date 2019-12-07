It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on November 10, 2019 at the age of 78 Del decided to hang up her dancing shoes to grace the runways of heaven with her fabulous fashion shows. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Bessie and William Dunn and son-in-law Larry Feldman. She leaves behind her best friend and husband of 58 years Ken Wark, daughters Carla Forbes and LeAnne Feldman, 5 grandchildren Cody, Kylie (Wyatt), RJ, Brandon and Bailey, 2 great granddaughters, Isabella and Alyssa, her sister Marie Carter and niece Shelley Carter, brother-in-law Al Wark (Bobbi) and sister-in-laws Linda Wark and Helen Wark and many nieces and nephews. The sound of her laughter will be missed by so many family and friends. There will be no service at her request. Those wishing to honour Del's memory may donate to the Terry Fox Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 7, 2019