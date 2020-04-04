Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis CLOONEY. View Sign Obituary

Our dearest Den, Dad, and Poppa, passed away peacefully the evening of March 22, 2020 with his wife, Sheila and daughter, Lorraine by his side. His son, Stephen, had been with him during the afternoon. Denis passed as he lived his life, thinking of his family first. We think Denis chose to leave us when he did so as not to burden his dear Shigs; as she would not have been able to visit him due to the covid-19 pandemic. Denis was a wonderful husband to Sheila for 63 years and did everything he could to make life easier for her, and always put her happiness first. He was the ultimate family man.



Denis was born Feb 3rd, 1934 in Portsmouth, England. He was born the 7th of 9 children, predeceased by them all. Denis and Sheila met at the tender ages of 20 and 15 and married 3 years later in January 1957. Denis started out as a police cadet in England before joining the RAF. After that, he worked as a Portsmouth policeman. Denis then enlisted in the Canadian Air Force so he could immigrate to Canada where he thought he could have a better life for his family. Daughter, Julie was born in Orillia, Ontario in 1958. Later, the family moved back to England where Stephen and Lorraine were born in 1960 and 1964. Back in England, Denis returned to the English police force where he took his Sergeant’s exam, received excellent grades allowing him to enroll in Bramshill Police College, after which he graduated an Inspector. The family moved back to Canada in 1967 where Denis continued his military career until 1980 retiring as a Major. Denis then went on to work for BC Systems and later BC Ferries where he spent many happy years as Director of Security until he retired in 1998.



Denis’s lifelong passions were gardening, reading, music, crosswords, fishing, stamp collecting, and watching and identifying birds. Perhaps Denis’s favourite role of all was being a grandfather to grandson Jordan and his eight granddaughters Erin, Stephanie, Lauren, Natasha, Sheriden, Breanna, Mya, and Sophie. He was also blessed with four great grandchildren Rosalie, August, Finnley, and Matilda. Poppa loved to explore the beach, climb rocks, skip stones, and do puzzles with his grandchildren. He attended every event he could, whether it be a cross country race (with chocolate bars at the end of the race), soccer or field hockey game, theatre, dance or musical performances. He was the best tickler, cuddler, story-teller, piggy-backer, and set of ears any child could hope for.



We are so grateful for all the wonderful years we had together and for all the love and guidance he gave us. We will miss his beautiful whistle and his wonderful smile that seemed to grow even wider over the past few years.



"Until The Twelfth of Never" - love Sheila; Julie (Steve), Jordan (Erin), and Finnley, Erin (John), Rosalie, August, and Matilda; Stephen (Tessa), Natasha (Alec), and Breanna; Lorraine (Charles), Stephanie, Lauren (Dan), Sheriden, Mya, and Sophie. xxx



A celebration of life will be held in the coming months when we can all be together again.

