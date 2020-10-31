Died peacefully at home. Predeceased by three wives, Gary (Margaret Armstrong), Mary (Coward), and Leslie (Hall) and one beloved grandson, Theodore Cairns. Born in Souris, MB, to Dr. A.E. (Bunt) Smith and Jean Fisher (later Baker), Denis served in the Canadian Army, was educated at St John's College (Winnipeg), Pickering College (Newmarket), Collingwood Collegiate, and Ryerson College (Toronto). He spent 42 years in sales management at the Fuller Brush Company and CEK Manufacturing, making lifelong friends. Moved to Victoria from Collingwood, ON, in 1986, retired in 1989. Denis leaves many friends from Rotary Club, Newcomers Club, Cordova Bay Golf Club, and Herman's Jazz Club. He will be missed by his children, Susan Cairns (Tom), Cowichan Bay; Jane Orion Smith (Janet Ross), Winnipeg; and Eddie Smith (Karen Hughes), Toronto; and his best friend of 25 years, Faye Elan Boulton. No service by request... just a fond goodbye.



