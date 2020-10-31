1/2
Denis Edmondston SMITH
April 07, 1927 - October 21, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully at home. Predeceased by three wives, Gary (Margaret Armstrong), Mary (Coward), and Leslie (Hall) and one beloved grandson, Theodore Cairns. Born in Souris, MB, to Dr. A.E. (Bunt) Smith and Jean Fisher (later Baker), Denis served in the Canadian Army, was educated at St John's College (Winnipeg), Pickering College (Newmarket), Collingwood Collegiate, and Ryerson College (Toronto). He spent 42 years in sales management at the Fuller Brush Company and CEK Manufacturing, making lifelong friends. Moved to Victoria from Collingwood, ON, in 1986, retired in 1989. Denis leaves many friends from Rotary Club, Newcomers Club, Cordova Bay Golf Club, and Herman's Jazz Club. He will be missed by his children, Susan Cairns (Tom), Cowichan Bay; Jane Orion Smith (Janet Ross), Winnipeg; and Eddie Smith (Karen Hughes), Toronto; and his best friend of 25 years, Faye Elan Boulton. No service by request... just a fond goodbye.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved