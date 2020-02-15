Guest Book View Sign Obituary

BACON, Dennis March 25, 1938 - February 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Bacon. He is predeceased by Floyd and Margaret Bacon, Clifford, Wayne, Gary Bacon and Jeffrey Bacon. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Gail Bacon, his children Michelle Bacon, Kari Cochrane (Alan) and Athena Bacon; grandchildren Shayla (Troy) and Sierra Bacon, Logan Cochrane (Hikmet), Brianna McGarvey (Andrew), Arareso, Payton, and Caden Cochrane; great-grandchildren Nusaybah, Safiyyah, and Adam Cochrane. Denny proudly served 31 years in the Canadian Navy, followed by 10 years with BC Transit. He was passionate about skiing, camping and spending many summers at Lake Cowichan with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, happy disposition, and his love of singing old country music. At his request, there will be no service. Denny would prefer you raise a glass. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020

