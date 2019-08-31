BEATTY, Dennis April 3, 1947 - August 15, 2019 Born in Victoria April 3, 1947. The family is saddened to announce Dennis died of cancer August 15, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. He is survived by his loving family; his wife Marilyn (Haverty), sons Jason (wife Melisa) and Nick (partner Kelsey and her daughter Page Noble). His grandchildren Blake, Hannah, Tianna and Paige Beatty and Micala Harvey. His sister Joanne Green (Dutchy), brother Gerry and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was loved unconditionally by his family and will be missed. NO MORE REGRETS DENNIS JUST PEACE. There will be an open house at Jason's home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 pm for friends and family to celebrate Dennis's life. Those wishing to attend please go to www.Yatesmemorial.ca for directions or get in touch with Family member. R.I.P. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019