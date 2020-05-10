Dennis Connor, a life-long Victorian. Born June 1938, died April 2020. Predeceased by his deeply missed wife, Julia and survived by his brother Harry (Maureen), his sister Pennie and son Raymond (Tamara). He was a devoted husband, father and friend who was a long-term resident of James Bay and was always willing to stop and make friends with any passers-by, especially those from the cruise ships. He felt strongly that being kind and welcoming was important. He led a simple life and as an amateur woodworker, enjoyed building garden furniture which could be seen throughout the neighbourhood. He struggled with diabetes over the last few years and finally succumbed to this disease. We wish to thank the management and his friends at Ross Place Retirement for being so welcoming, and would especially like to thank LPN Marilyn at Douglas Care, who so thoughtfully and compassionately cared for him and lit a candle for his passing. No service by request, but donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. You’re with mom now, where you’ve wanted to be. “I’ve got a bad eye!” wink wink.



