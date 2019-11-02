Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Grisdale. View Sign Obituary

GRISDALE, Dennis "The Bear" November 6, 1932 - October 21, 2019 The Bear Has Left Us Dennis Adderley Grisdale has gone into his final hibernation on October 21, 2019 at the age of 86. The Bear began his life journey in Grand Forks, BC. A long time resident of the Alberni Valley, he was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Phyllis and his first wife, Diane. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; children, David (Isabelle) and Jill; stepchildren, Greg (Gillian), Kevin (Janet) and Katharine. He also leaves behind his much loved grandchildren, Evan, Gareth, Brendan, Zachary, and Aidan and his brother, Jim. Denny was an active member of the community who was an educator, an athlete (involved in many sports as a player, coach, and manager) and a volunteer who served on many organizations in a variety of roles. He was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 1955 Canadian Basketball Championship team. He was given an Honourable Lifetime Membership to both the BC Principals and Vice Principals Association and the BC Student Leadership Association. Those wishing to honour or recognize Denny's memory could consider doing so by making a donation to Denny's favourite organization, The Alberni Athletic Association, or to the charity of their choice. Flowers are gratefully declined. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Dr Muehlenberg, Dr Feyi and the entire medical staffs of both WCGH and NRGH for the excellent care provided during his last months. "Denny planned and wrote his own obituary and the words above are his own". Denny is survived and will be missed by many members of his extended family, including cousins, Pat and Caroline; his sister in law, Deirdre and her children, Colleen and Darren; his brother in law, Tom and his children, Arielle, Katrina, and Ryder. Denny appreciated time spent with all of them. Denny was a wonderful man, loved, admired, and respected by many. He loved people and made friends everywhere. Denny, having a memory that amazed people, seldom forgot a name or a face. He always found connections. Before coming to the Alberni Valley, he lived and worked in many BC towns and cities. His first years were spent in the Kootenays, an area which always remained close to his heart. Until the end of his life, he treasured memories of summers at Christina Lake, swimming for hours with his younger cousin, Caroline and playing and visiting with his cousin Pat, Aunt Joan, and many others. He finished high school at Richmond High then attended UBC. Denny moved many times during those years but always recalled with affection and gratitude the mentorships he was given, the guidance he received and the friendships he had, and has, with many fine people in BC communities like Grand Forks, Nelson, Trail, Kaslo, Richmond, Vancouver, Cumberland, Port Alberni and all of Vancouver Island. He loved the people of the West Coast and was honoured to work with them over the years. Denny was known for his leadership skills and was so honoured to be asked to serve on committees working with the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council. He was asked to chair discussions held between the NTC and the Provincial and Canadian Governments held under the auspices of the BC Treaty Commission. He was appointed as the first Principal for First Nations with School District #70, working with the late Nuu-Chah-Nulth Leader George Watts towards improving the relationships between students and the schools. He was very enthusiastic about this position and inspired by its positive goals. Denny was loved and appreciated so much by both our family and extended family. Thank you to all for the support given to Denny and I and for the many visits, phone calls, messages, cards, flowers, and condolences sent. We are grateful. A private family service has been held in Denny's honour. A gathering to share memories and stories of Denny will be held in the spring. Missed deeply . . . . . . . .Forever in Our Hearts Remember Him With Joy To send a condolence to the family please visit





GRISDALE, Dennis "The Bear" November 6, 1932 - October 21, 2019 The Bear Has Left Us Dennis Adderley Grisdale has gone into his final hibernation on October 21, 2019 at the age of 86. The Bear began his life journey in Grand Forks, BC. A long time resident of the Alberni Valley, he was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Phyllis and his first wife, Diane. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; children, David (Isabelle) and Jill; stepchildren, Greg (Gillian), Kevin (Janet) and Katharine. He also leaves behind his much loved grandchildren, Evan, Gareth, Brendan, Zachary, and Aidan and his brother, Jim. Denny was an active member of the community who was an educator, an athlete (involved in many sports as a player, coach, and manager) and a volunteer who served on many organizations in a variety of roles. He was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 1955 Canadian Basketball Championship team. He was given an Honourable Lifetime Membership to both the BC Principals and Vice Principals Association and the BC Student Leadership Association. Those wishing to honour or recognize Denny's memory could consider doing so by making a donation to Denny's favourite organization, The Alberni Athletic Association, or to the charity of their choice. Flowers are gratefully declined. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Dr Muehlenberg, Dr Feyi and the entire medical staffs of both WCGH and NRGH for the excellent care provided during his last months. "Denny planned and wrote his own obituary and the words above are his own". Denny is survived and will be missed by many members of his extended family, including cousins, Pat and Caroline; his sister in law, Deirdre and her children, Colleen and Darren; his brother in law, Tom and his children, Arielle, Katrina, and Ryder. Denny appreciated time spent with all of them. Denny was a wonderful man, loved, admired, and respected by many. He loved people and made friends everywhere. Denny, having a memory that amazed people, seldom forgot a name or a face. He always found connections. Before coming to the Alberni Valley, he lived and worked in many BC towns and cities. His first years were spent in the Kootenays, an area which always remained close to his heart. Until the end of his life, he treasured memories of summers at Christina Lake, swimming for hours with his younger cousin, Caroline and playing and visiting with his cousin Pat, Aunt Joan, and many others. He finished high school at Richmond High then attended UBC. Denny moved many times during those years but always recalled with affection and gratitude the mentorships he was given, the guidance he received and the friendships he had, and has, with many fine people in BC communities like Grand Forks, Nelson, Trail, Kaslo, Richmond, Vancouver, Cumberland, Port Alberni and all of Vancouver Island. He loved the people of the West Coast and was honoured to work with them over the years. Denny was known for his leadership skills and was so honoured to be asked to serve on committees working with the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council. He was asked to chair discussions held between the NTC and the Provincial and Canadian Governments held under the auspices of the BC Treaty Commission. He was appointed as the first Principal for First Nations with School District #70, working with the late Nuu-Chah-Nulth Leader George Watts towards improving the relationships between students and the schools. He was very enthusiastic about this position and inspired by its positive goals. Denny was loved and appreciated so much by both our family and extended family. Thank you to all for the support given to Denny and I and for the many visits, phone calls, messages, cards, flowers, and condolences sent. We are grateful. A private family service has been held in Denny's honour. A gathering to share memories and stories of Denny will be held in the spring. Missed deeply . . . . . . . .Forever in Our Hearts Remember Him With Joy To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 250-723-5859 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close