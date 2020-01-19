Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Jeanes. View Sign Obituary

JEANES, Dennis April 2, 1949 - January 4, 2020 Dennis passed away peacefully on January 4. He leaves behind his sister Valerie Harrison of Victoria, BC, nephew Daryll (Katherine) of Calgary, AB, and niece Debbie of Victoria, BC, and sister-in-law Anita Jeanes, nephew Michael (Adina), nieces Marni (Glen) and Brenda (Jim) of Kamloops BC. Dennis was pre-deceased by his brother Trevor Jeanes of Kamloops, BC on September 18, 2019. In his early years, Dennis was active in the music scene in Victoria playing and touring with several local bands including Blues X Five. Later he apprenticed as a shipwright at Philbrooks Marine and worked at CFB Esquimalt. He could cook up a great bowl of clam chowder, but his greatest passion in life was sailing. He developed many valued friendships on long windward legs on the rail and blast reaches trimming the chute. Dennis frequently sailed in all the big PNW sailing events - Swiftsure, Southern Straits, PITCH and Whidbey Island Race Week - and delivered yachts from Mexico through Alaska. He contributed to making sailing accessible to all as an active volunteer in the local disabled sailing association and as a member of the Canoe Bay Sailing Club. The family would like to thank the staff at Mount St. Mary Hospital for their special care. A memorial service for Dennis is scheduled for January 22, at 1:30 pm at Mount St. Mary Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount St. Mary Hospital would be gratefully received.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020

