Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michel Joseph Fabbro. View Sign Obituary

FABBRO, Dennis Michel Joseph December 11, 1953 - January 18, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dennis on January 18, 2020, of a heart attack. Dennis was a very loving and humble man with a huge heart, an amazing sense of humour, and he cared deeply about being able to help others. Dennis never had just one career goal; he was a class 1 driver, a horse breeder and had a farm with multiple animals. Dennis enjoyed playing guitar which he taught to himself, working around his home, lifting weights, recording cassette tapes, and of course his dedication to being a newspaper delivery driver for the Gabriola Island community. Dennis fought and struggled with addiction and always took pride in lending a hand in the healing of others. Dennis was a writer with multiple poems and had aspirations of publishing a book he started many years ago. Dennis did landscaping: digging ponds the size of pools, taking down trees with a hand saw, digging everything with just a shovel and with his bare hands. There literally wasn't a thing he didn't do. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Catherine Fabbro, daughters Kimberly Lynn Fabbro (Thomas McKenzie) and Ashley Dawn Fabbro, grandchildren Landon, Chase and Brooklynn; and many other loved ones, family members, sisters, cousins and friends, the list goes on and on as Dennis was so deeply loved. Not a day goes by he's not on our minds. We are so beyond grateful for the memories he has left with us and will always remain in our hearts.





FABBRO, Dennis Michel Joseph December 11, 1953 - January 18, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dennis on January 18, 2020, of a heart attack. Dennis was a very loving and humble man with a huge heart, an amazing sense of humour, and he cared deeply about being able to help others. Dennis never had just one career goal; he was a class 1 driver, a horse breeder and had a farm with multiple animals. Dennis enjoyed playing guitar which he taught to himself, working around his home, lifting weights, recording cassette tapes, and of course his dedication to being a newspaper delivery driver for the Gabriola Island community. Dennis fought and struggled with addiction and always took pride in lending a hand in the healing of others. Dennis was a writer with multiple poems and had aspirations of publishing a book he started many years ago. Dennis did landscaping: digging ponds the size of pools, taking down trees with a hand saw, digging everything with just a shovel and with his bare hands. There literally wasn't a thing he didn't do. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Catherine Fabbro, daughters Kimberly Lynn Fabbro (Thomas McKenzie) and Ashley Dawn Fabbro, grandchildren Landon, Chase and Brooklynn; and many other loved ones, family members, sisters, cousins and friends, the list goes on and on as Dennis was so deeply loved. Not a day goes by he's not on our minds. We are so beyond grateful for the memories he has left with us and will always remain in our hearts. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close