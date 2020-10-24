It is with deep sadness we announce Dennis's recent passing. Predeceased by his late wife Carole and daughter Tracy, Dennis is survived by his loving wife Jan, son Kris (Natasha), stepdaughter Julie, stepson Tod (Holly), sister Donyne (John), brother Randy (Cathy) and families. Dennis spent the majority of his life living and working in Metchosin where he is known for his excavation and rock quarry business On-Line Ventures. A motivated entrepreneur, Dennis put in countless hours and commitment to its success. He was pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for his son Kris to continue operating his business after his passing. Over the years, Dennis spent some time racing his car at the speedways, taking adventures in the motorhome and enjoying friends over dinners out (the man despised leftovers). A never ending tease, Dennis had a loud presence and quick wit of which will surely be missed. A service will be announced at a later date. In memory of Dennis, donations can be made to BC Cancer Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store