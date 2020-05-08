It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Derek Hutcheson. Derek was born in Bogota, Colombia, and lived his whole life in Victoria, B.C. He obtained a Geography degree from UVic and worked for many years with the CRD as an environmental regulator. Derek pursued many interests and passions over his lifetime. He rowed at the national level, training countless mornings on Elk Lake, and competed in triathlon, including Ironman. He embraced the outdoors with his friends: on canoe excursions, diving, windsurfing, rock climbing, mountain biking, fly fishing and salmon fishing. He cherished the time trailering, boating and travelling the world with his family. Near the end of his active life he found his ultimate passion, becoming an accomplished marksman and avid hunter. Derek had a great sense of humour and was a master storyteller; he relished sharing his adventures, feats and crazy mishaps. He had so many stories no one could claim to have heard them all. Derek received the devastating diagnosis of ALS seven years ago. He bravely faced his disease with determination and incredible will power, digging ever deeper to find the strength he needed. He lived an extraordinary life, from the very start to the very end, squeezing everything he could out of each day. Derek was a loving husband to Larisa and very proud, devoted father to Will. He is pre-deceased by his parents Gordon and Yvonne, and survived by sisters Linda (Dwayne) and Leslie (John), nephews Brendan and Kyle and nieces Kaitlyn and Meghan. The family wishes to thank the VIHA home support workers and health professionals who cared for Derek. Donations can be made to the ALS Society of B.C. A celebration and story sharing will take place later this summer.



