It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Derek Hutcheson. Derek was born in Bogota, Colombia, and lived his whole life in Victoria, B.C. He obtained a Geography degree from UVic and worked for many years with the CRD as an environmental regulator. Derek pursued many interests and passions over his lifetime. He rowed at the national level, training countless mornings on Elk Lake, and competed in triathlon, including Ironman. He embraced the outdoors with his friends: on canoe excursions, diving, windsurfing, rock climbing, mountain biking, fly fishing and salmon fishing. He cherished the time trailering, boating and travelling the world with his family. Near the end of his active life he found his ultimate passion, becoming an accomplished marksman and avid hunter. Derek had a great sense of humour and was a master storyteller; he relished sharing his adventures, feats and crazy mishaps. He had so many stories no one could claim to have heard them all. Derek received the devastating diagnosis of ALS seven years ago. He bravely faced his disease with determination and incredible will power, digging ever deeper to find the strength he needed. He lived an extraordinary life, from the very start to the very end, squeezing everything he could out of each day. Derek was a loving husband to Larisa and very proud, devoted father to Will. He is pre-deceased by his parents Gordon and Yvonne, and survived by sisters Linda (Dwayne) and Leslie (John), nephews Brendan and Kyle and nieces Kaitlyn and Meghan. The family wishes to thank the VIHA home support workers and health professionals who cared for Derek. Donations can be made to the ALS Society of B.C. A celebration and story sharing will take place later this summer.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Although I only knew Derek peripherally through my brother Steve, I will always remember his smile and how all the kids surrounded him during a camping trip, watching him intently as he showed them how to start a fire with Old Mans Beard and a flint. He was a true outdoorsman and had so much life in him. A loss for sure, and I know my brother has lost a true friend. My condolences to his family, Larisa and Wil.
Christina Carlos
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Very sad news for all of us in there rowing community. I rowed with Derek for several years. He always made the boat fast, and always pushed right to the end. I never knew him to quit in anything he did. I am sure he fought the good fight to the end. Derek and his family, particularly his father Gordon, were great supporters not only of Victoria City Rowing Club, but of the Victoria Rowing Society, on behalf of our sport for everyone in the CRD.
John Alexander
Friend
May 8, 2020
Derek was a great person and always so fun to talk with and be around. He lived life with such passion and cared fiercely for the people he loved. He was never afraid to try anything and that strength helped carry him and his family through these past difficult years. Sharing virtual hugs to his family and close friends.
Brenda Weatherston
Friend
May 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to your family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Dereks life.
Tara Veysey
Neighbor
