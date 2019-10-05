Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Louden. View Sign Obituary

LOUDEN, Derek February 1937 to September 2019 Derek had an adventurous life which he shared with his children, Roger, Nigel and Michelle and their spouses Deb, Geraldine and Clive, his grandchildren Thomas, Robert, Amelia, Chantal and Kieran and his wife Audrey. Born in Stockton, north of England he had a younger brother and an older sister. His brother died in childhood and his sister in later life, while travelling in Australia. Both Derek and his sister shared the travel bug. Derek's mother was a cabaret dancer who died while he was a child and he was brought up by his grandmother. As a young man he studied metallurgy and rode a Triumph motorcycle. He married at 23 and had 2 sons in England and a daughter in South Africa while he worked a 3 year contract. His family returned to England by sea in 1970 but he drove his Austin 1800 travelling through India and Afghanistan to England. Derek worked in London before moving to Poole in Dorset which has the second largest natural harbour in the world. Here his love of sailing began. After starting with a small dinghy which he built, he then proceeded to build a succession of catamarans each one slightly larger. The last in the line was 45 feet long. Boat building and sea adventures were not compatible with marriage and after 29 years, the boat came first and the adventures at sea began. Living aboard the catamaran he sailed the Mediterranean taking a motorcycle stored in the cockpit so he was able to ride inland, sometimes riding back to visit his friends and children in England. He sailed the Atlantic and with his motorcycle rode through America. Visiting friends he travelled through Australia and it was there in a small hostel that he met Audrey who was from Victoria, BC. A friendship started and they shared many holidays and adventures together in their twilight years, settling in Victoria, BC with Audrey for his last 13 years.





