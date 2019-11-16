Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek S. Colwell. View Sign Obituary

Derek Scott Colwell born March 11, 1961 in Glasgow, Scotland died peacefully November 14, 2019 at Victoria Hospice after a long and brave battle with cancer. Derek will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his mother Cathy McKernan, father Ernie Colwell (Chris), sister Jennifer Imeson (Dave), brother Greg Colwell, step-brother Larry Dennis, and sister-in-law Ann Colwell (Ray). He will be remembered fondly by his uncle, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Derek will be missed by the loving family at his apartment building (you meant so very much to Derek). Derek was loved by all who knew him and will be missed terribly. Derek was a kind, thoughtful and gracious man. Darshin, I cannot thank you enough for all that you did to help Derek and in turn me (Jennifer). A very special thank you to Derek's Hospice family the doctors, counsellors, nurses, support staff, patients, and wonderful volunteers, you were all so incredibly caring, kind and thoughtful. Derek felt loved and safe. Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019

