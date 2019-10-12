Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desmond Cyril MONTGOMERY. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

MONTGOMERY, Desmond Cyril March 10, 1939 - October 4, 2019 Our hopes and prayers were answered last week when our dear husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-grandpa had a pain free day, and passed peacefully surrounded by the family he so loved. Des was born in Toronto and lived there with his parents, Leonard and Alexandrina (Ena) Montgomery, until the family moved to Victoria when he was 7. He attended Beacon Hill and Royal Oak Schools before moving on to St. Michael's in Oak Bay, where he excelled in academics and sports. In 1953 the family moved briefly to England, but found the country still suffering the devastation of WW II, and they returned to Canada aboard the Queen Elizabeth in a December storm (Des was happy to be one of the few people not suffering from seasickness!) Upon his return from England, he completed his 10th grade year at Victoria High before moving on and graduating from Esquimalt High. After graduation he got a job working on the Princess Louise on its run to Skagway, but as he received no shore leave and was disgusted by the amount of food that was thrown overboard, he decided to try something else. He moved on to find work in Bamberton and the Shawnigan Garage, where he aquired many of the trade skills that benefited him (and others) throughout his life, before spending 7 years at the Hudson Bay Company (it was during his time at HBC in 1958 that he met the love of his life, and future wife, Barb Oldnall). But Des had a calling, and by 1965 he had visited the Office of the Victoria Fire Dept so often that they decided to hire him on, and that was the start of his 30-year career as a Firefighter. Des and Barb were married in 1961 and by 1966 they had three fine sons, Clint, Lance and Mike (Tyke). He was a proud Dad who, with Barb, drove the boys to swimming, hockey, lacrosse and soccer, and he never missed a practice or game unless he was working. He always did his part in life, and he coached and/or managed many of the boys' teams. As a coach he was fair and encouraging, and he never showed favouritism; if you were at the practice you got your time during the game, regardless of your ability. He was patient, kind, and supportive to all of the kids he coached, but he always gave special attention to anyone he saw struggling and provided the extra support they needed to help them feel good about themselves. As a parent he was accepting and supportive, and he encouraged his children to be responsible and respectful of others, and to have a strong work ethic. Des lived his life consciously believing that all people are created equal, and he never judged anyone by the colour of their skin, their abilities, how they dressed, what they did for a living, or by who they loved, and he spread those beliefs to those around him. He formed his moral compass as a young child after witnessing an episode of discrimination that he found deeply disturbing, and he was forever after quick to stand in the defence of any person he saw being wronged. He was kind and generous with smiles and greetings that were returned in kind in the many countries he and Barb visited. And many is the time he pulled out his tools to help a less fortunate neighbour, or opened his doors to someone in need; it's just the way he was. Des leaves behind his love, "Barbie" (alias KID), sons, Clint, Lance and Tyke, Grandson Josh (Sarah), Granddaughter Kate Wratten (Lee) and his adored Great-grandchildren Jenson, Bristol and TJ (Taylor June), his many cousins in Ontario, brother-in-law Gord Oldnall (Vickie), and their sons Jim (Tamie), Mark (Nick) and John (Kristie) and families. Des's "brothers" in the department were a close-knit group, and our family is very grateful for the friendship and care that they and their families have shown us over the years. We will also be forever grateful to the many people who helped Des during his final year... the first responders, paramedics, community care people and the numerous doctors and nurses who cared for him at VGH and Royal Jubilee Hospitals and Hospice. We would also like to extend a special note of gratitude to those in the kitchens who prepared his gluten free meals, especially those who worked on Christmas to ensure that everyone in the ER got their turkey dinner! Memorial service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC V8T 4B8 on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Firefighters Burn Fund at









