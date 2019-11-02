Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devon Gall. View Sign Obituary

Devon was suddenly and tragically taken from us in a motor vehicle incident October 26, near his current home in Mission, BC.



Known for his engaging smile, warm heart and quick wit, Devon is desperately missed by his mom Jen Blyth, dad Duane Gall (Amanda), brother Colin, grandfather David Blyth and grandparents Jenny and Scott Gall, along with his "adopted family" in Mission - Shannon, Shawn, Austin and Dom Cummings - many friends, extended family and teammates.



While Devon has left us far too soon, he leaves a lifetime full of wonderful memories for those who were lucky enough to know him.



Born and raised in Victoria, BC, Devon graduated from Mt. Douglas Secondary and after completing his training at Camosun College, had found his vocational calling in welding, working locally with Tower Fence and in Abbotsford with Advanced Material Handling.



An avid athlete from the time he could chase a ball around the kitchen with a wooden spoon, Devon was fortunate to make so many friends through sport - especially Saanich Braves minor hockey, whose colours he was proud to wear for 13 years, Gordon Head, Lambrick and Carnarvon baseball associations and the Victoria Eagles Baseball Club. He spent many happy days with friends skateboarding at "Gordo" and most recently had discovered a new passion for fishing.



Devon was a fierce defender of his friends and family, always stood up for the underdog and would do anything for those he cared for.



While our hearts are broken, we take solace in the knowledge that Devon joins his beloved grandma Lindsay and grandpa Rene, and is likely sharing a joke or two with one of his favourite coaches, Wayne Dale-Johnson.



A celebration of Devon's life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at the Wardroom at CFB Esquimalt. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Devon's favourite causes, the BC Cancer Foundation.

