Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM his old homestead 2631 Millstream Rd

HALA, Dewane Joseph April 3, 1939 - November 5, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father. Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, November 5. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Valerie in 2018. He leaves behind his son Jim (Christine), daughter Wendy (Allan) and foster son Stephan Klein. He was loved and adored by his cherished grandchildren, Faeron, Liam, Jack and Carly. He also leaves behind sister Kathy, brother Bob, half brother Dale, Lloyd and Gertie and many lifetime friends and family. Dad was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan in 1939 to a hard scrabble salt of the earth farming family. He joined the army as a young man and was transferred to the West Coast where, astonished by the natural beauty he would choose to stay and raise a family. In his younger years dad was a highly skilled outdoorsman who could readily identify any sound, animal track or tree in the bush. He passed on my of those skills to generations of cub scouts as an Akela Cub Scout Leader for the 5th Juan de Fuca. He was constantly involved with the Camp Benard Scout Camp in the 1970's where he helped create many adventures and lifetime memories. Although not formally trained, dad was a mechanical genius and expert carpenter who could fix, build or repair anything, even in his later years when he was partially confined to a wheelchair. These skills and his ingenuity continually impressed those who knew him. Dad was a well known "old timer" of the Langford community and spent many years there as a volunteer firefighter in the late 1960's and the 1970's. During his working life he worked at Bapco paint, was a mechanic, a millwright and commissionaire. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of the Priory, Dr Rockerbie and dear friends Doug and Anne for their care over the years. Thanks also to his many community friends and neighbours in Langford who were such an important part of his life. No formal service by request. An open house will be held at his old homestead at 2631 Millstream Rd., Saturday, November 30 between 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Scouts Canada or a charity of your choice.





