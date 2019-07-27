Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Brigel. View Sign Obituary

BRIGEL, Diana "We dream of your soft looks, Mom We loved your moments of grace" WB Yeats It is with unbearable sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Bubby, mother, grandmother, and friend, Diana Brigel, morning of July 19, 2019. One week before, healthy, though gradually dementing; in the early morning of July 19 2019, to Heaven. Mom very much enjoyed her life: childhood in Montreal, where she was born May 27, 1923, was ideal. She met our father at the tail end of WWII. Coming from a loving family of three brothers and one sister, she believed in and lived with warmth, humor, intelligence, empathy and physical health (though she was adverse to going up and down stairs if her kids were available). In brief, she modeled health and happiness. As her three kids, Elise, Faith and Paul, left home for university, Mom looked for meaning in her "empty nest" and found it in real estate: for 25 years, ending in the mid-80s, she was one of Montreal's top residential realtors. She was exceedingly generous to her children. Moving to Victoria in the mid-80's to be near her Victoria kids, Elise and Paul, she found enjoyment in the Royal BC Museum as a volunteer, and at Monterey Seniors Centre and even, for several years, as a realtor. At this time, she met the love of her later days- Jack Gardner, with whom she spent seven happy years, before he died in 2003. One of Bub's favorite activities in the 80's and 90's was travelling in Austria and Ireland with her children and grandchildren. Bub did her best to beat Father Time, and, at 96, she held him off pretty well. Though we kids and all who met her will miss her like anything, we all have wonderful memories. We will try to live up to Dr. Seuss: "Don't cry because it's over, be thankful for Mom's long life." She truly was there for us. For the last several years, she was well looked after at Clover Point Care Home. Her son-in-law, Wolf Schopper, Elise's husband, has been extremely helpful during this period. During her last week the Doctors including Sean Benninger, Matt Billinghurst, Rob Edmonds and Frank Egan, (also her GP) and Brooklyn, Janis, and other nursing staff 6A South, Victoria General Hospital, were ever so helpful. Finally, our family thanks Rabbi Meir Kaplan who skillfully and compassionately conducted the funeral service on July 21, 2019.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019

