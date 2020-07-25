Survived by her husband of 62 years Lou, two sons Douglas and Robert, grandchildren Lance, Rene, Chris & Matt. Forever missed by her three brothers Charlie (Glenice), Russ (Deanna) & Rick (Cindy) Johnson, two sisters Marlene Richards (Lonnie) & Donna as well as many extended family and friends. Special thanks to daughter in law, Elise Pastro for the years of love, support and being there during the trying times. Diana's life will be celebrated at a later date. No flowers please



