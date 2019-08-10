Diana Louise Marsh

Obituary

MARSH, Diana Louise Born on May 29, 1940 in Ottawa, ON, Diana passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She leaves to mourn, her sister-in-law Susan Marsh; niece Victoria Silver; as well as friends and acquaintances. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 849 Old Esquimalt Road, Victoria, BC on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:10 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
