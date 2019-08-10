MARSH, Diana Louise Born on May 29, 1940 in Ottawa, ON, Diana passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She leaves to mourn, her sister-in-law Susan Marsh; niece Victoria Silver; as well as friends and acquaintances. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 849 Old Esquimalt Road, Victoria, BC on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:10 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019