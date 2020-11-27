TOWNSEND, Diana Margaret (nee Kerslake) Diana passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harold, parents Arthur and Sarah Kerslake, sister Vera, twin brothers Sid and Maurice. Survived by her sons Brian (DD) and Neil, grandchildren, Evan, Rebecca (Scott), great-granddaughter Rylie and many nieces and nephews. Diana was born at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C on August 3, 1929. She attended Burnside, Quadra and Girls Central Schools. She later worked for the BC Government (Dept. of Education). Diana was a talented singer, and in the 1940's she sang on local Radio Stations and retained her love of music throughout her life. She loved her family and her home, as well as her "Old oil Stove" and gardening. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Thank you to all First Responders for their kindness and compassion. A Private family Service was held on November 19, 2020 at McCall Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com