McGUIRE, Diana In her 100th year, Diana McGuire passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 in Victoria. She leaves behind sons Roger (Sally), Geoffrey (Danielle) and grandchildren Harry, Julie and Robert. Diana Richards grew up in a one-thousand-year-old house at Warden on the Isle of Sheppey overlooking the North Sea. She left her family to attend boarding school of her own choosing in Somerset, the first of many life-changing adventures. Throughout the Second World War she served as an ambulance driver at Sheerness, where she met lifelong friend Joan Mason and her husband Bob. She spent four years with the Masons and sons David and Johnny in post-war Germany, before being invited to follow the family to Canada in 1952. Upon arrival in Ottawa via New York she arrived with four dollars. But she quickly got a job at Hope's Bookstore and her first customer was Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent. She later worked for Spartan Air Services analyzing maps of the North. After marrying Captain Frank McGuire, then with the Canadian Army Historical Section, she focused on raising two sons, Roger and Geoffrey. She was the ultimate "soccer mom" decades before the term was invented. After orchestrating an astute house move to Ottawa from Aylmer, Quebec, she worked for many years in Medical Records at the Ottawa Civic. In retirement Diana became passionately interested in collecting and restoring antique dolls. In 1991, Diana and Frank relocated to Victoria where Roger and Sally had moved several years earlier. In her new home, Diana enjoyed being busy with many things, including volunteering with the Friends of Government House and the WIN Store. Frank passed away in 2009. For years to come she enjoyed life, despite suffering a stroke in 2013. A true English lady, determined, generous and loving person. Until the end she credited Dr. Rosenberg and his staff with keeping her going until it was "time to go up to heaven". We will miss her. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com