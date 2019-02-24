Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Ruby Helmer. View Sign

HELMER, Diana Ruby May 13, 1941 - February 10, 2019 In memory of Diana Ruby Helmer who passed away on Sunday, February 10th 2019 at Oak Bay Lodge at the age of 77. Diana was born May 13, 1941 in Yellowknife, NWT. After graduating high school in Yellowknife, Diana entered the secretarial program at Alberta College. In 1962 she married David and started a family in Calgary eventually moving to BC in 1967. After raising her family Diana went on to work at the Surrey school district and the Pacific Centre for Human Development. Diana will be lovingly remembered by daughter Joanne Helmer (Greg) and granddaughter Alyson, son-in-law Mason McIntyre and grandson Tyler, brother Larry Westbrook (Margaret), cousins, close friends and extended family members. Diana was predeceased by her daughter Janice Helmer in 2018 . Diana loved spending time with family and friends whether outdoors going for walks or to the beach or getting together at a local restaurant for a nice meal. She will be remembered by all for her kind and gentle nature and sense of humour. She showed great strength and perseverance despite many health challenges later in her lifetime. Many thanks to the Renal dept staff at RJH and the various staff that cared for her at Oak Bay Lodge. Over the years Diana was very grateful to all the friends and family who spent time visiting with her or keeping in touch by mail or phone. A celebration of life to honour her will be held in Victoria at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada in Diana's memory. Condolences may be offered at





