BELL, Diane Eleanor March 7, 1953 – November 9, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Diane on November 9, 2020. Diane is survived by her brothers Gord (Ilona) and Jim (Colleen), sister-in-law Lannea; as well as nieces, nephews and many good friends. She is predeceased by her beloved parents John and Nadine, brother Rick and Aunt Mickey. Diane was born in Edmonton and so began life as an Air Force "brat". The family moved frequently, living in France, Germany and various places in Canada finally settling in Victoria. Diane worked for the B.C. Government and upon retirement, Fabricland. She was a master quilter, guitarist and a passionate volunteer with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Well traveled, Diane loved going to different countries and was always full of stories on her return. She rode her bicycle everywhere, taking pictures of flowers, birds, boats or bridges along the way providing an excellent visual narrative for all. A devoted servant to her faith, Diane attended several churches of the Anglican faith over the years. We will miss you Diane, your smile and kind soul. You will always be a treasure in our hearts. Due to the unfortunate current conditions, no service is planned. In Diane's memory donations to The Mustard Seed Church would be appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store