It's with heavy hearts the family announces her passing in the presence of her loving family. Survived by her husband of 49 years (Dave), her children Darryl (Angela), Suzie, Julie (Colin) and Jodi (Dan). "Nana" to 10 grandchildren who will miss her fun and caring spirit. Also survived by her brothers Terry (Vicky), Wayne (Doreen) and sisters Darlene (Doug), Donna (Randy) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Fred and her grandson Logan. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at VGH. The family would also like to thank Mike & Michelle Cobby and Adrian Lipke for all their love & support. A celebration of her life will take place Thursday June 13th from 2pm-5pm at the Pro Patria Legion, 411 Gorge Rd. East, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke foundation in Diane's name would be greatly appreciated.

