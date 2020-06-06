LINUZZI, Diane Diane passed away at her home on May 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the dearly-loved, only child of Frank & Flora Michelin, was predeceased by her husband/pal of 51 years, Silvio, in 2016, and leaves her beloved and talented children who gave her tremendous pleasure and pride, Elisa (Stephen) and Gian (Nicole). Her 8 adored grandchildren, Ariana, Dean, Kiara, Giovanni, Alyssandra, Anisa, Dawson and Ivy, and one great-grandchild, Halen, became the centre of Diane's "second chance" at life upon retirement from School District #61 elementary schools. Diane was born in Victoria in 1934 and spent an enchanted childhood at the family home on Hillside Avenue and attended Burnside and North Ward schools. The Michelin's then moved to Runnymede Avenue where Diane attended Monterey, Margaret Jenkins and Oak Bay Schools. During her teen years, Diane resided on Albina Street and finished her schooling at Central High and Mt View High School. Upon leaving school, she worked at the Dockyard to save money for an extended trip to Europe in 1958. For 1 1/2 years, Diane had legendary adventures in England while working as a barmaid in Reading, Berks., living with her cousin Nina. On her days off, Diane hitchhiked across Europe, made super memories and gained friends along the way which became the basis for her famous stories over the years. When Diane returned to Canada, she worked at the Department of Highways, Traffic Branch. She met a dashing Italian Stallion, got married in 1965 and started their family within the year. Throughout Diane's and Silvio's married life, they enjoyed numerous visits to friends and family in Italy and England. Diane also holidayed with each of her children and their families to England, Europe and through the US. Taking trips anywhere with her friends Barb, June, and Marilyn (among others) gifted us all with the resulting stories of their shenanigans. Travel and music were so important to Diane. Being born into two well-known musical families, she was always proud of her musical heritage and continued in the family's tradition by playing piano with "The Silvertones" group in Victoria for many years. Diane's involvement with music was most fulfilling, particularly playing piano for the residents at extended care facilities at the Gorge Road and Saanich Peninsula Hospitals and at Sunset Lodge where her dear mother spent the final years of her own life. Diane leaves cherished cousins and many friends, some from early childhood, all whom she loved and was always grateful for. She had reminded us so many times over the past year that she had enjoyed an exceptional life and couldn't ask for anything more. The family wishes to thank the brilliant and caring staff at the BC Cancer Clinic, and all of the skilled and attentive nursing and community support workers from VIHA and Hospice who helped out in mum's final months. M I Z P A H In the words of Thomas John Ady: 13 angels to my bed 13 angels round my head 2 to watch and 2 to pray And 9 to bear my soul away There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date when we can all gather together and remember the marvelous times we all shared with Diane. She will be missed sorely by all who knew her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store