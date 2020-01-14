Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. LEE. View Sign Obituary

After heroically battling COPD for a number of years, Mom passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ early Friday evening. Mom was a petite lady with the heart of a lion. She met her challenges with fierce determination and strength. I really don't know how she did it. I truly believe though her faith in God allowed her to accept the challenges thrown at her, and she met them head on. She was tough and strong willed, but I saw the strength of her character and soul get her through a lot of life's trials. Dad was her Prince Charming and Mom his Princess. They met through a mutual friend on a blind date and had been together since. Theirs was a love story. They faced racism together as a couple in the 60's and never once wavered. Mom was proud of her Prince. He gave her a good and wonderful life, she stated that a few days ago. Her grandson Dakota was her world. She was so proud of him and she asked for him and hung on till he made it to her side. It was a beautiful thing. A day later she passed away content and happy. I lost my biggest advocate, my biggest fan and I now belong in the un-envious club of "Not having my Mom anymore". She loved me unconditionally and with every fiber of her being. I miss her terribly, but am relieved her pain and suffering is over. She was so at peace in the end. Mom is survived by her husband of 54 years Stephen, daughter Patricia Morrison (Gordon-who Mom thought "walked on water"!) and grandson Dakota, her beloved little sister Louise Busch (Garth) Nadine, Brittany, Kristin and Jeffery and families, brother-in-law Larry (Michi) Deimi and Tamara and families, sister-in-laws Darlene (Bruce) Jason and Andrea and families, Brenda (Steve) Sarah and Christopher and families, and Sandra, too many cousins and friends and family members to name here but they know who they are and know she loved them. At Mom's request, there will be no service. A family and friend BBQ will be planned this summer in honor of her memory. A big thank you to the Nurses and RCA's on the 3rd floor of Cowichan District Hospital who cared for Mom so gently and with the utmost of respect. Notably, Allison, Kayla, Rica, Bryan, Michelle, Theresa, Laura, Laurel and all who came into contact with Mom. These are some of the people we met and talked with. For anyone I may have missed my apologies. Rory and Wanda thank you for being there for Mom and us, Auntie Louise and Uncle Garth thank you for rushing in and saving the day more times than I care to count while in your own pain, all the friends and family who have given their love and support fully and unconditionally, and last but not least, Tanya. It was short but you made an impact. Thank you. Mom embraced the knowledge she was going to Heaven and would get to touch the face of God. Sleep well Momma. See you on the other side one day.



Final arrangements entrusted to First Memorial.

