Our beloved mother passed away peacefully with family by her side. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially by her daughter Andrea (Jonathon), her son Bryan (Jessica), grandchildren Austin, Lily, Justin, Hugo, and numerous nieces and nephews - her honorary kidlets. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Diane spent the last 53 years living in Victoria, BC, with the love of her life, Hazen (October 21, 1943 - March 31, 2018), her close friends, and her family. We will carry her love in our hearts forever.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Marjory JEFFERIES.
We acknowledge the folks at Victoria Hospice with gratitude and affection. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Victoria Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 4040 Nelthorpe St, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. to be followed by a reception. Visit www.earthsoption.com to offer condolences online.
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 24, 2019