MORRISSEY, Diane October 15, 1945 - April 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Diane was born in Collingwood, Ontario. It's a heartbreaking loss for her children, Curtis and Carissa (Josiah) who lost a devoted mother but also their best friend. She will also be greatly missed by her sister Sharon (Bob), her step-children, David, Donna (Doug), Tom (Debbie) and Jackie (Derryk) and her nine grandchildren. Diane is predeceased by her loving husband John Morrissey. Her warm, kind, and loving support will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, on Friday, April 26, at 1:00 pm. Condolences can be offered to the family at







