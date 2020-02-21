RANDS, Diane July 30, 1948 - February 7, 2020 With sad hearts, we announce the passing of Diane following a fiercely fought 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Diane was born in Kamloops and moved to Victoria in 1966 where she graduated from Nursing. Most of her 33 year career was in CCU at RJH where she was loved and respected always. Diane will be sorely missed by her loving husband, Bruce; stepdaughter, Shannon and all the Rands Family; brother, Lynn (Cheryl); nieces; great-nephew, and too many friends to count. Diane's great passion was Golf and her accomplishments are legendary. Diane was brilliant at knitting, sewing and card making. Heartfelt thanks to her Doctors, the staff at the Cancer Clinic and at Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Uplands Golf Club on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society or Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020