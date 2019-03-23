Dianne passed away peacefully surrounded by family & friends. Pre-deceased by parents Nap & Dodie Bouchard & husbands Jay Costain & Percy St Pierre. Survived by: children Erin Seedhouse (Kurt), Sean Costain, Kerry Costain (Dana), & Kelly Jenner (Bruce); grandkids Fiona, Edana, Briony, Bryan, Tom & Dan & great-grandkids Sage & Jasper; brother Randy Bouchard (Doe); in-laws Jennifer Plumridge, Kevin Costain (Terry) & Dan Costain; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2 pm at Lynn Valley United Church, N Van. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity. Many thanks to Dr Edmunds & VCH Home Support & Dr Bird the staff team of Evergreen House.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne M. St Pierre.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 23, 2019