FIRTH, Dianne Marie April 25, 1953 - December 13, 2019 In the arms of her husband, Dianne passed away peacefully at home. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Bill, daughters Lauren (Craig), grandchildren, Kayla, Haven, Liberty, Grace and loving daughter Renee. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Darlene (Bill - father to Ryan and Robert), Connie (Regan), predeceased brother Michael (Corrine) and her 102 year old mother-in-law Moneta Firth, who she loved dearly. Special thanks to Dr. Shaw, Dr. Young, Dr. Reid and all of the nurses and staff of Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria Hospice who cared for her so kindly. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Victoria Hospice. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family through Sands Furneral Chapel at





