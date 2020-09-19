It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Dianne from a cardiac arrest. She was born and raised in Victoria and is survived by her brother Gordon (Sandra, two sons), nephew David and cousins Caroline Charlton and Michael Frampton and their families in England and Italy.
She graduated from Mt. Doug High School in 1966 and worked Saturdays scooping ice cream at Northwest Creamery. Dianne worked many years for the Federal and Provincial Government.
Friends will miss her bubbly nature, her thoughtfulness, enthusiasm, perseverance and hearing about her latest bargain.
Dianne was a member of the Cordova Bay United Church and was a willing participant in building and yard maintenance, Country Fairs and Social Teas.
Dianne was an amazing person with a thirst to see the world. She had been planning a trip to Antarctica as that was the only Continent she had not seen.
She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and volunteering in many organizations over the years. At any event, she could be counted on to be the first to arrive and the last to leave.
Her caring and concern for others and one organization closest to her heart was the For the Love of Africa Society and its work in Tanzania, Africa. She had made the trip to volunteer twice, her first trip in 2009 to build an Orphan Centre and the second trip in 2015 to help with the construction of the Dodoma Technical Institute. She was planning to go again in October of 2020 to help build another school.
She knew how to be a great team member and use her talents for a successful project. There is a special tribute to Dianne on the Society website at www.fortheloveofafrica.ca
Donations can be made to the project work of the For the Love of Africa Society with a focus to building schools to educate children and youth in Tanzania.
To contribute, contact www.fortheloveofafrica.ca
.
We will miss our bright star but are grateful for the years of friendship, laughter and listening to the details of the next adventure.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family at www:earthsoption.com