Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Didar S. (Ted) Doman. View Sign Obituary

Born July 21, 1936, Ted passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Predeceased by his father Doman Singh, his mother Purab Kaur, his brothers Harbanse (Herb) and Gurdial (Gordy) and his sister Harbans Kaur (Bonso). Ted is survived by his wife Jaswant, and his two sons Rob (Gillian) and Amar (Natallie), sister Mahinder Kaur, and beloved grandchildren Ajay, Pia and Dayne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Ted was a pioneer in industry and one of the last great lumbermen. With his charismatic personality and trademark smile, he was tremendously admired and respected by all those who knew him. Ted had a work ethic that knew no bounds, had an incredible attention to detail and was an innovator in industry. Proudly born and raised in the Cowichan Valley, Ted joined his brothers in founding what would become a forestry conglomerate, focussing initially on trucking and then building supply stores, sawmills and lumber yards. Shortly after moving to Victoria, Ted ventured out on his own, and started two very successful businesses. He created a building materials business including sales and distribution, manufacturing, treating and kiln drying. He also built a national real estate business, encompassing residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial endeavours. Ted was always building.



Ted believed in a profound code of values, that would be affectionately called 'old school' today. He had relentless drive in business and in life, and was a man of incredible loyalty, duty, honour and integrity. Ted faced many challenges in life and met them all with a vigor, passion and unbreakable will that is treasured by all those who knew him.



Ted was also devoted to service to his community; he gave back in many ways, both privately, where he insisted on anonymity, and publicly, supporting Royal Jubilee Hospital and related cardiac initiatives since 1977. Ted will be missed incredibly by his family and friends and remembered as a great family and business man, who was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.



The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Egan (Victoria) and Dr. Kris Vijay (Arizona), among the many doctors, specialists and nursing and support staff who had given special care and support to Mr. Doman throughout his life.



There will be a closed private funeral and cremation, followed by a Service at the Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave, Victoria, BC on Monday June 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made in the name of Ted Doman to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at

Born July 21, 1936, Ted passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Predeceased by his father Doman Singh, his mother Purab Kaur, his brothers Harbanse (Herb) and Gurdial (Gordy) and his sister Harbans Kaur (Bonso). Ted is survived by his wife Jaswant, and his two sons Rob (Gillian) and Amar (Natallie), sister Mahinder Kaur, and beloved grandchildren Ajay, Pia and Dayne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Ted was a pioneer in industry and one of the last great lumbermen. With his charismatic personality and trademark smile, he was tremendously admired and respected by all those who knew him. Ted had a work ethic that knew no bounds, had an incredible attention to detail and was an innovator in industry. Proudly born and raised in the Cowichan Valley, Ted joined his brothers in founding what would become a forestry conglomerate, focussing initially on trucking and then building supply stores, sawmills and lumber yards. Shortly after moving to Victoria, Ted ventured out on his own, and started two very successful businesses. He created a building materials business including sales and distribution, manufacturing, treating and kiln drying. He also built a national real estate business, encompassing residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial endeavours. Ted was always building.Ted believed in a profound code of values, that would be affectionately called 'old school' today. He had relentless drive in business and in life, and was a man of incredible loyalty, duty, honour and integrity. Ted faced many challenges in life and met them all with a vigor, passion and unbreakable will that is treasured by all those who knew him.Ted was also devoted to service to his community; he gave back in many ways, both privately, where he insisted on anonymity, and publicly, supporting Royal Jubilee Hospital and related cardiac initiatives since 1977. Ted will be missed incredibly by his family and friends and remembered as a great family and business man, who was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Egan (Victoria) and Dr. Kris Vijay (Arizona), among the many doctors, specialists and nursing and support staff who had given special care and support to Mr. Doman throughout his life.There will be a closed private funeral and cremation, followed by a Service at the Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave, Victoria, BC on Monday June 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made in the name of Ted Doman to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at Legacy.com Published in The Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close